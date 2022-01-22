ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in New York City say an officer was shot and killed Friday night by a man from the Lehigh Valley.
NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said this incident was the 4th time this month officers had to rush to a scene because a New York City Police Officer had been shot.
"Our Department is hurting, our city is hurting, it is beyond comprehension," said Sewell.
Officials say 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil of Allentown and his mom get into an argument at an apartment on 119 W. 135th Street.
It happened around 6:15 on Friday night in Harlem, New York.
Police say McNeil's mom called 9-1-1 when things started to escalate.
Police say they walked into the apartment and to speak with McNeil's mom and her second son. McNeil was sitting in a bedroom at the end of a narrow 30-foot hallway.
Sewell says one officer waited with the mother and son, while 22-year-old Officer, Jason Rivera and 27-year-old Officer, Wilbert Mora walked toward the bedroom to speak with McNeil.
Authorities say the door was swung open and McNeil fired shots from a high-capacity magazine, stolen out of Baltimore, Maryland back in 2017.
NYPD report Rivera was killed during the shooting, More was critically injured and is now fighting for his life at Harlem hospital.
Police say McNeil tried to run out of the apartment, but was stopped by a third officer, who shot McNeil in both the arm and the head.
Online background records state that McNeil lived in the 600 block of North Irving Street in Allentown at one point.
One woman who lives near the Allentown address says hearing that he lived close to her is shocking.
"I couldn't believe it. New York is big and this is small little Allentown. So, to hear someone from here did that, is shocking," said Allentown resident, Kelly Slattery.
"It's just scary to be honest with you. You just don't know who's living next to you, whos living around you," she continued.
At last check, the injured officer and the suspect were both in the hospital in critical condition.
McNeil has a lengthy criminal record, including a felony drug conviction in New York City, a weapons arrest in South Carolina and an arrest in Pennsylvania in 2002 on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.