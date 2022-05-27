HAMILTON, N.J. - A Lehigh Valley man was killed in a crash in Mercer County, New Jersey Thursday night.
A 36-year-old man from Easton was traveling northbound on E. State St. Extension near Montana Avenue when he went into the right-side shoulder of the roadway and hit the back of a parked and unoccupied trailer, according to a news release from the Hamilton Township Police Department.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, township police said.
His name is being withheld pending notification to family.
Any witnesses are asked to contact the Hamilton Police Traffic Unit at 609-581-4000.