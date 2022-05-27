Car crash generic

HAMILTON, N.J. - A Lehigh Valley man was killed in a crash in Mercer County, New Jersey Thursday night.

A 36-year-old man from Easton was traveling northbound on E. State St. Extension near Montana Avenue when he went into the right-side shoulder of the roadway and hit the back of a parked and unoccupied trailer, according to a news release from the Hamilton Township Police Department.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, township police said.

His name is being withheld pending notification to family.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the Hamilton Police Traffic Unit at 609-581-4000.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.