$10,550,000. That's the amount a Lehigh Valley man, along with a lawyer from Michigan, are being sued for, after the team tried to prove fraud amid the 2020 presidential election.

Bill Bachenberg owns Lehigh Valley Sporting Clays, a shooting clubhouse in Coplay.

A lawsuit filed by the president of a cybersecurity company claims Bachenberg, along with Michigan lawyer Stefanie Lambert, hired his company, XR Vision, to investigate the 2020 election.

The lawsuit says "This report did not find any evidence of election fraud in the 2020 election, and Defendants were furious."

It claims the defendants told XR Vision "write a report stating that there were cheat codes in the software" and "evidence of remote/local hacking of the elections systems."

The lawsuit says the cybersecurity company "refused to do this because it was not true."

The lawyers say though Bachenberg and the Michigan lawyer paid the cybersecurity company nearly $200,000 for their services, they still owe them $550,000.

On top of that, the lawsuit says the defendants began a smear campaign against the New York-based company.

Aside from that $550,000, XR Vision says it's still owed. The company is also suing for punitive and compensatory damages, totaling at least $10 million.

All this comes after Bachenberg was caught up in other election drama. Back in early 2022, he was one of 14 people subpoenaed for allegedly submitting false Electoral College certificates, which declared Donald Trump the winner of the 2020 election in seven states.

A 69 News reporter visited Lehigh Valley Sporting Clays on Thursday afternoon. A couple workers led her outside and repeatedly answered "no comment" to all her inquiries about the lawsuit.

One of the lawyers for the plaintiff tells 69 News it's "proved challenging" to successfully serve the defendants with a summons. But once that's done, they'll have 21 days to respond to the lawsuit.