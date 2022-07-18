Gavel - prison bars

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The man who tried to kill a pregnant girl in Allentown has learned his fate.

Gabriel A. Ramos was sentenced last week to 30-60 years in prison for stabbing the teenager, who he believed to be the mother of his unborn child, said the Lehigh County district attorney's office.

Ramos, who was 17 at the time, was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault of the teen and of the unborn baby.

Ramos was believed to be the father of the unborn baby, and he had told the victim to get an abortion, police said.

The victim was found lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds, including a slash to the throat. She survived her injuries.

