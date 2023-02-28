BETHLEHEM, Pa. - One of two men charged in an armed robbery in Bethlehem has learned his fate.

Cole Rauch, 18, pleaded guilty Tuesday to robbery with threat of bodily injury, according to the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.

He was sentenced to 1-2 years in county prison, plus two years of probation.

His co-defendant, 20-year-old Jadrien Robles, was also scheduled to be in court Tuesday, but that hearing was postponed until May, the DA's office said.

Rauch and Robles are accused of robbing a man on Aug. 9, 2022 in the area of N. New and Goepp streets. They showed guns and ran away with the victim's sneakers, wallet, backpack and cell phone, officials said.

One of the accused robbers recorded the whole thing and posted it to Instagram, and Bethlehem police arrested the pair the next day, officials said.