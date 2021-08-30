EASTON, Pa. - A man will spend time in prison for stealing a delivery truck while under the influence and leading police on a wrong-way chase on several Lehigh Valley highways, authorities say.
Alonzo Gaffney pleaded guilty Monday to one count each of aggravated assault; fleeing and eluding police; and driving under the influence, said the Northampton County district attorney's office.
Sentences for each charge will run consecutively, totaling up to 6 years in prison, the DA said. He will receive credit for time served since the incident on June 7, 2020.
Gaffney, 34, also pleaded guilty Monday in an attack on a corrections office in Northampton County Prison a few weeks after his initial arrest. The 6-12 month prison sentence for the simple assault charge will run concurrently, the DA said.
The police chase started when officials spotted the Giant grocery delivery truck, which had been reported stolen in Bethlehem, on Route 22 in Bethlehem Township around 8 a.m.
Officers chased the vehicle, driven by Gaffney, onto Route 33 as it crossed the grass median and drove south in the northbound lanes. The vehicle then continued onto I-78, driving about 3 miles in the wrong direction.
Several vehicles had to swerve to avoid a crash.
Gaffney was stopped when he crashed into a marked police car with a trooper inside, authorities said. He made confusing statements when he got out of the truck, and showed signs of being under the influence, officials said.
He was arrested and charged with several offenses.
A few weeks later, on June 23, 2020, Gaffney attacked a corrections officer while in Northampton County Prison, the DA said.
The officer responded to a flow of water coming from Gaffney's cell, and when the officer opened the cell door, Gaffney attacked him, authorities said.
The officer used his pepper spray and called for backup, and additional officers helped control the situation.