BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A Bethlehem man pleaded guilty in an arson case.

George Papaiannou pleaded guilty Wednesday to risking catastrophe and reckless endangerment, said the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.

He was sentenced to four years of probation and ordered to have no in-person contact with his mother, the DA's office said.

Papaiannou set fire to a house in the 900 block of Carlton Avenue last April. Bethlehem police were initially called to the home because Papaiannou's mother said he tried to set a car on fire, but when officers arrived, Papaiannou ran inside and started a fire.

Authorities were able to get another family member inside to safety, and convince Papaiannou to come out.

His brother had told 69 News that Papaiannou had been dealing with mental issues for some time.