EASTON, Pa. – Easton's West Ward was the scene of a stabbing late Monday night.
The incident took place at North Locust Street and Prospect Avenue.
According to a 69 News photojournalist at the scene, an 18-year-old male was stabbed while trying to stop another male from attacking a female. The victim was taken to a local hospital.
Officers were seen searching the streets and sidewalks. There was a report of a bloody backpack in a dumpster where police were huddled. However, no crime scene tape had been set up on the premises.