EASTON, Pa. - A man was charged with corruption of minors and misbranding medication on Saturday following an incident at the Heil Park pool.

According to a police report, Jeffrey Vogel, 53, spoke to three juvenile females, ages 8, 15, and 16, in a sexually explicate manner. He allegedly talked about a nude beach in New Jersey and about male genitalia.

The man was arraigned before being released on $10,000 in unsecured bail. He is now banned from both Heil Pool and Eddyside Pool.

Police say parents should always remain cautious to who their children are around.