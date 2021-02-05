LOWER MILFORD TWP., Pa. - The Luzerne County man accused of causing a fatal crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike may be headed to trial.
A judge ruled there is enough evidence to move forward with charges of vehicular homicide, vehicular aggravated assault and more against Evan Griffiths, according to online court records.
Griffiths is accused of causing a five-vehicle wreck while texting on the Northeast Extension in Lower Milford Township in June 2019.
He was driving a box truck for his employer when he crashed into the back of a family car, causing a chain reaction crash, investigators say.
Esther Park, 5, was killed, and the girl's parents and two siblings were taken to the hospital with injuries.
Several drivers had reported an erratic driver before the crash, and phone records show Griffiths was using two cell phones to text in the 30 minutes before and moments leading up to the crash, authorities said.
After Thursday's preliminary hearing, Griffiths' next court date is a formal arraignment set for March.