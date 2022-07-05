BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A North Catasauqua man injured in a motorcycle crash in Lackawanna County last month has died as a result of his injuries, the Lehigh County Coroner’s office has ruled.
William Margeson Jr., 47, was pronounced dead at 9:29 p.m. Monday in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg, the coroner’s office said in a release.
The cause of death was ruled as complications of a right leg fracture, and the manner of death ruled an accident, the coroner’s office said.
The motorcycle operated by Margeson was in a collision with another motorcycle about 2:15 p.m. June 13 at Lackawanna Trail Highway and Ackerly Road in Glenburn Township.
The coroner’s office said that in addition to its investigation the crash also is being investigated by Waverly Township Police Department.
The coroner’s office said there will be no further comment at this time regarding the investigations.