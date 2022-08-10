ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two people have been arrested after an armed robbery in Allentown Tuesday.

Members of the Patrol Division from the Allentown Police Department were dispatched to the area of North 14th and Monroe streets around 9:20 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery, according to a news release from city police.

Officers rendered aid after finding a man with significant injuries to his face and head. The man was transported to an area hospital by Allentown EMS. He is expected to survive his injuries.

During the course of the investigation two people were apprehended and taken into custody nearby.

Shaheem Wimberly, 28, is charged with robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking, and harassment. Johnny Johnson, 53, is charged with theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property.