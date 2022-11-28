S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police say a man in crisis prompted the large emergency response to a shopping center in Lehigh County.

Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Sunday to a report of a suicidal male in the Crest Plaza parking lot near Target, said South Whitehall Township police on Monday.

The man was inside of an SUV and refusing to come out, police said.

Police surrounded the SUV, and a witness told 69 News multiple officers had guns drawn at one point.

The man eventually came out of the vehicle shortly after 10 p.m. after communicating with an emergency response team crisis negotiator for several hours, police said.

During that time, no one was allowed to enter the shopping plaza, and shoppers leaving were told to go quickly.

The man was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. Police did not release his name or say if he had a weapon.

Authorities are reminding anyone suffering from suicidal thoughts or worried about a loved one to call the Lehigh County Crisis Intervention at 610-782-3127, or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.