SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - We are learning more about a standoff in Lehigh County yesterday that lasted for several hours.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Prima Avenue in South Whitehall Township for a report of a man who threatened to harm others inside a home.

Police say the man refused to cooperate with officers.

The county's emergency response team was called in, and neighbors were told to shelter in place as a precaution.

Police say the man was taken into custody after several hours of work by negotiators.