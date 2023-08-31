L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Police in part of Northampton County say a man's cell phone contained hundreds of picture files depicting apparent child pornography.

Ryan Michael McCarthy, 33, of Lower Saucon Township, is charged with possession of child pornography, criminal use of a communication facility, and tampering with/fabricating evidence, according to a news release from the Lower Saucon Township Police Department.

In June 2023 police received information from the Northern York County Regional Police Department of suspected child pornography being uploaded to a phone and a report was generated with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the news release.

Through investigation the phone number was traced to a man residing in Lower Saucon Township, township police said. In July 2023 a search warrant was served at the man's residence, and two cell phones and a laptop were seized, police said.

Police say the items were sent to the Pa State Police Computer Crime Unit for analysis. In August 2023 it was learned through the analysis that one of the phones contained 853 picture files depicting apparent child pornography, according to the news release.

An arrest warrant was then obtained and served on the man, identified as McCarthy, according to township police.

McCarthy was arraigned before District Judge Alan Mege and sent to Northampton County Prison in lieu of $25,000.00 straight bail.