ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man was shot and injured in Allentown early Friday morning.
The shooting happened shortly after midnight in the area of North Mohr and Allen streets.
The man sustained a single gunshot wound and was rushed to the hospital, where he was last listed in stable condition, said Allentown Police Chief Glenn Granitz.
Those involved in the incident are not cooperating, and no one is in custody, Granitz said.
It's the third shooting in the city in less than a week.
Two shootings late Monday night left a man dead and several others injured.
Erik Mondragon, 29, died and his wife was injured after both were shot in the 700 block of Lehigh Street. A 13-year-old sustained a minor injury in that incident, police said. The teen was not shot.
Granitz said officers will be out in the Lehigh Street area Friday to try to talk to more people about what happened that night. A witness had said a fight among a group of teenagers broke out before the shooting.
Shortly after, a man was shot in the leg a few miles away, in the area of Fifth and Liberty streets. Police had said the two shootings Monday night were not related.