LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Lehigh County early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Hamilton Boulevard, near the I-78 interchange in Lower Macungie Township.

Initial reports indicate the car rolled over and came to rest against the median.

Crews worked for about 40 minutes to free the driver, and he was taken to the hospital.