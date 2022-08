U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A man who got hurt in a motorcycle crash in Upper Saucon Township last week has died from his injuries.

The Lehigh County coroner says 64-year-old Joel Matosek, of Lower Saucon Township, died Tuesday at the hospital.

Authorities say that last Tuesday night, he lost control of his motorcycle at the intersection of Saucon Valley Road and Old Saucon Road.

The manner of death was ruled an accident.