NAZARETH, Pa. - The Northampton County District Attorney's Office reports the man involved in a drug delivery that ended in death will spend at least 7 years behind bars.
Scott Guth, 32, pled guilty in February to charges relating to the overdose death of Joseph Dell’Alba over one year ago.
Guth was sentenced Tuesday for drug delivery resulting in death. He was sentenced to 84-168 months in state prison.
On February 12, 2021, Nazareth Borough Police were called to the 400 block of W. High Street for a narcotics overdose. Upon arrival, police say they found Dell’Alba in cardiac arrest.
The DA's office says the narcotics recovered at the scene were analyzed by the Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Laboratory, and tested positive for methamphetamine, Tramadol, Xylazine, and fentanyl.
The coroner ruled the death a homicide, and the cause to be acute intoxication due to the combined narcotic effects.
Police say Guth is responsible for supplying the narcotics to Marissa Metler. Metler was charged in July 2021 on murder of the third degree and drug delivery resulting in death.
The charges were issues against Metler after police responded to her Nazareth apartment for narcotics overdose, killing Dell’Alba.
Metler admitted to police she purchased two bundles of fentanyl within the City of Allentown on February 12, 2021 and gave one to Dell’Alba.
The DA's office says Guth's sentence will run consecutive to his Lehigh County sentence of 40 months to 84 months for possession with the intent to deliver. He was sentenced for that in October 2021.