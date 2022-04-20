L. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - A man who pleaded guilty in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in 2019 that led to the death of a 5-year-old girl learned his sentence Wednesday.
Evan J. Griffiths, 45, of Pittston, was sentenced to serve 18 months to seven years in state prison.
Griffiths had pleaded guilty to charges of homicide by vehicle, a third-degree felony, and seven counts each of reckless endangerment, a second-degree misdemeanor.
On June 20, 2019, state police were called to a crash on the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lower Milford Township, the Lehigh County DA's office said. An investigation determined that Griffiths, who was driving a delivery box truck, failed to slow down and struck a car that then hit a pickup truck that flipped on its side and struck two other vehicles, the DA's office said.
The driver of the car, his wife and two of their children were taken to the hospital for injuries, the DA's office said. Their daughter, 5-year-old Esther Park, died at the scene. The two children suffered various serious injuries.
Witnesses told police that prior to the crash, Griffiths was driving erratically, the DA's office said.
An analysis of two cell phones Griffiths had showed he was using the phones in the minutes before the crash to send and receive text messages, authorities said.