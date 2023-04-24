Thousands of runners participated in the St. Luke's Half Marathon and 5K on Sunday. Some got in a good workout, while others had different, more creative plans.

"I don't like running so much…that's why I have to juggle," said runner Scott Boehret.

Yes, you heard him correctly. Scott Boehret juggles while he runs.

"I have been juggling and running races for about 10 years," he said.

The St. Luke's Half Marathon in Allentown on Sunday was his longest distance yet.

"I'm very excited to be out here today," said Boehret.

And you're probably wondering if he ever drops one.

"I had one drop today around mile 5. I average 3 so I'm happy with the results," said Boehret. "You pick it up, people make jokes, you go with them, you keep on running. It keeps me engaged."

And speaking of engaged…. 69 News met Allison Moyer and Collin Carp after the race.

Collin popped the question at the half marathon finish line.

"I told him a couple months ago I would like to get engaged at a race because I'm an avid runner and stuff," said Moyer. "He dropped down to a knee and I was like 'what are you doing?'"

And her answer?

"I was like oh my gosh he's doing it! I was like YES," she said.