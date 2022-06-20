Gunfire in area of Catasauqua Park

CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Two people are in custody after gunfire rang out at a park in Catasauqua.

Shots were reported around 6:45 p.m. Sunday in the area of Catasauqua Park, between St. John and American streets.

A juvenile and a man ran from responding officers, said Catasauqua police on Monday.

Officers gave chase and both were taken into custody. A photographer who works for 69 News saw the two being taken away by police.

The man was taken to Lehigh County Jail and the juvenile will be processed through Lehigh County Juvenile Probation. Police did not release their names or what charges they will face.

Investigators also did not comment on what may have sparked the gunfire.

No injuries were reported. Police are continuing to investigate.

