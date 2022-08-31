U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - One person died in a crash on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County on Wednesday.

One vehicle was involved in the wreck in the eastbound lanes, just past the exit for Route 309/Quakertown, the county coroner's office said.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene around 10:45 a.m., the coroner said. His name has not yet been released.

The heavily-damaged vehicle ended up on its roof on the grass next to the highway, under the 309 overpass.

Police have not yet said what led to the crash.

One lane was getting by, but traffic was backed up in the area. Police said drivers should expect extended delays.