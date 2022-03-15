Lehigh County Coroner seal

BREINIGSVILLE, Pa. - A 61-year-old Zionsville man was killed in an accident involving a forklift truck, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

Russell Molter was involved in an accident at work in the 8000 block of Willard Drive in Breinigsville, the coroner's office said.

Molter was pronounced dead on Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. An autopsy was performed on Tuesday, and the cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries due to the accident, the coroner's office said.

The manner of death was ruled an accident.

Along with the coroner's office, Molter's death is being investigated by the Upper Macungie Police Department and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.