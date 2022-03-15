BREINIGSVILLE, Pa. - A 61-year-old Zionsville man was killed in an accident involving a forklift truck, according to a news release from the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.
Russell Molter was involved in an accident at work in the 8000 block of Willard Drive in Breinigsville, the coroner's office said.
Molter was pronounced dead on Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. An autopsy was performed on Tuesday, and the cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries due to the accident, the coroner's office said.
The manner of death was ruled an accident.
Along with the coroner's office, Molter's death is being investigated by the Upper Macungie Police Department and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.