LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - Lehigh Township Police are releasing more information about a fatal crash in Northampton County on Thursday.

It happened just after 4:00 p.m. on State Route 248 at the intersection of Sycamore Drive.

Police say officers responded to the 2-vehicle crash to find a pickup truck had collided with another pickup truck. A report says one of the vehicles was on its side.

One of the vehicles, operated by Sylvanus Schmick, 59 of Lansford, was traveling WB on SR 248 when it crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic and collided with a larger truck, officials say.

The larger truck was being driven by a 17-year-old from the Nazareth area police say.

Police report that Schmick was deceased at the scene and the coroner was called.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Lehigh Township Police at 610-760-8800.