WEISENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Salisbury Township man was killed in a workplace accident on Christmas Eve.

According to the Lehigh County coroner, Michael David Lugo, 39, was killed around 10:30 a.m. at NFI Industries on West Hills Court in Weisenberg Township.

The coroner says he was pinned between a loading dock wall and a trailer and died from blunt force trauma and traumatic asphyxia.

The manner of death was ruled an accident.

The Pennsylvania State Police, Fogelsville Station, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are also investigating, according to the coroner.