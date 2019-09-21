Police were led on a chase after responding to a disturbance in downtown Easton.
Police said they responded to a report of a shirtless man hitting a parked vehicle in the northeast quad of Center Square.
When police arrived at the scene, Spencer Alvarez, 25, fled on foot through the 200 block of Northampton Street. Police said that Alvarez jumped fences running through numerous backyards in an attempt to escape.
Police said Alvarez threw a door he had broken in one of the backyards at an officer. The officer sustained injuries to his hand and arm.
Alvarez then ran across Route 22 and through Bushkill Creek, said police. Eventually, Alvarez was located in a wooded area near the 100 block of Bushkill Drive.
Police said Alvarez was apprehended upon release of a K-9.
Alvarez was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and several other offenses. He is currently awaiting preliminary arraignment at Central Booking.