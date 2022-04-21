BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man is facing charges after setting a fire while barricading himself inside a Bethlehem home, police say.
George Papaioannou, 44, was injured and charged in the incident Wednesday evening in the 900 block of Carlton Avenue, according to Bethlehem police.
Officers were called to the area just after 6:30 p.m. for a domestic disturbance, police said.
A woman on scene told police her son, Papaioannou, had doused her vehicle in gasoline and attempted to set it on fire. He then fled into a home, police said.
Officers were able to safely evacuate another family member from inside the home, and tried to get Papaioannou to surrender to police. That's when officers noticed a fire had started inside, police said.
Officers tried to put out the fire with a fire extinguisher, but were unsuccessful, and it spread to other parts of the home, authorities said.
Papaioannou eventually left the home and was taken into custody. He was treated at the hospital for injuries sustained from the fire, police said.
City firefighters put out the house fire.
Papaioannou was charged with arson, attempted reckless burning, risking a catastrophe, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment.