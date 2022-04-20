Police Light Bar

HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Police have charged a man who they said had been found living illegally in a garden shed with drugs. 

The Hellertown police, along with the US Marshalls Fugitive Recovery Task Force, charged Dale E. Vontish, 40, on Tuesday. 

Police said they found Vontish apparently living in the shed on the 1300 block of Whitaker Street in January. He was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor accounts of possession of a controlled substance,  marijuana possession and having drug paraphernalia.

Kristeen Frank, 44, who lives on Whitaker Street, was with Vontish at the time of his arrest. She was charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, police said. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you