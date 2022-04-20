HELLERTOWN, Pa. - Police have charged a man who they said had been found living illegally in a garden shed with drugs.
The Hellertown police, along with the US Marshalls Fugitive Recovery Task Force, charged Dale E. Vontish, 40, on Tuesday.
Police said they found Vontish apparently living in the shed on the 1300 block of Whitaker Street in January. He was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor accounts of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana possession and having drug paraphernalia.
Kristeen Frank, 44, who lives on Whitaker Street, was with Vontish at the time of his arrest. She was charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, police said.