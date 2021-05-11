ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man is now facing additional charges in a crash that left a young woman and her infant son dead, according to a news release from the Lehigh County district attorney's office.
Lazarus Roldan, 31, of Allentown, is now charged with two counts each of homicide by vehicle; two counts each of aggravated assault by vehicle, and four counts each of accidents involving death or personal injury, all third-degree felonies. The additional charges also include summary counts of driving vehicle at safe speed, driving on roadways laned for traffic, reckless driving, careless driving- unintentional death and careless driving-serious bodily injury.
Roldan had already been facing other charges in connection with the crash, including accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property.
Roldan’s bail is $50,000.
Allentown police were called to the area of South 8th Street and Public Road for a crash around 2:45 a.m. on New Year's Day involving a BMW and a Trailblazer. 22-year-old Kisha Cora and a 1-year-old child, who were in the BMW, were later pronounced dead from multiple blunt force trauma, and their deaths were ruled accidental by the Lehigh County coroner’s office.
The BMW was traveling north on South 8th Street and the Trailblazer was traveling on that same street southbound, according to the DA's office. The Trailblazer lost control and entered the northbound lane, striking the driver’s side of the BMW.
The driver of the BMW, Edgar Rivera-Rivera, and a front seat passenger, Carlos Rivera-Ramos, were also seriously injured in the crash.
Police say an off-duty state trooper happened upon the crash shortly after it occurred and briefly spoke with the driver of the Trailblazer that he identified as Roldan, who then fled.
At the time of the crash, police say Roldan’s car was traveling between 33 mph and 66 mph. The speed limit on the section of road where the crash occurred is 25 mph.