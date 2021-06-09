ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man will spend up to 50 years in prison for killing his mother and sister in Allentown in 2018.
Zakiiy Carson, now 37, pleaded guilty but mentally ill Tuesday to two counts of third-degree murder, according the Lehigh County district attorney's office.
He was sentenced to 25-50 years in prison, the DA said.
Carson shot and killed his mother, 52-year-old Latricia Ezell, and sister, 29-year-old Ashley Campfield, on the evening of October 28, 2018, authorities said.
He called 911 and said he had shot them, and both victims were found dead in the parking lot behind their apartment complex in the 900 block of North Fifth Street, officials said.
Carson was taken into custody at the scene, and told investigators he had been arguing with his mother during the day about the treatment of his nephew, whom his mother cared for while the boy's mother was at work.
A surveillance camera recorded the shootings, the DA said.