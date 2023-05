ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A homicide suspect who was on the run for more than three years has pleaded guilty in the case.

Michael Murdaugh pleaded guilty last week to criminal homicide in the January 2019 fatal shooting of Johnathan Williams in Allentown.

He is scheduled to be sentenced in July.

Authorities issued a warrant for his arrest in August 2020. Murdaugh was locked up in Lehigh County Jail in May 2022.