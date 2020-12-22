ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man has pleaded guilty almost exactly one year after a standoff that ended with him being shot.
Tyler Hartenstine pleaded guilty Tuesday to five charges of aggravated assault in the hours-long incident that started on Christmas night 2019 in Allentown. Five charges of reckless endangerment as well as a charge of carrying/discharging a firearm were withdrawn, officials said.
Police had been called to the 700 block of North Meadow Street for a report of a suicidal man, and Hartenstine, who had barricaded himself in his second-floor apartment, allegedly told officers via a FaceTime call that he wanted to be shot and killed by police, and that he was prepared to kill anyone who tried to enter his apartment.
Emergency response teams tried unsuccessfully to negotiate with Hartenstine for hours.
The then-24-year-old fired several shots at police from an apartment window, and an officer returned fire, wounding Hartenstine. He was detained and taken into custody.
The man's wife and infant son had been home at the start of the incident, but neither was hurt, police said at the time.