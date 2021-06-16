ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One of two men accused in a robbery and fatal shooting outside of an Allentown nightclub has pleaded guilty.
Jahmel Crews, 27, pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony counts of third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery for his role in the 2019 shooting of 22-year-old Yaret Rivera outside the Chicago Sports Bar & Grill, said the Lehigh County district attorney's office.
Crews and his alleged accomplice, Walter Martinez, are accused of robbing and killing Rivera around 1 a.m. on October 23, 2019 outside the bar at 1179 Airport Road, authorities said.
Officers found Rivera in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to his chest. He died at the hospital.
Crews was initially charged with homicide, conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery.
He is scheduled to be sentenced in August.
Martinez, who was arrested hours after the shooting, is facing charges of homicide, robbery, and conspiracy to commit robbery.