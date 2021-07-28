ALLENTOWN, Pa. - One of two people charged in a robbery and deadly shooting in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County has pleaded guilty.
Michael Layton, 28, pleaded guilty Tuesday to felony counts of third-degree murder and robbery in the shooting death of Jeffrey Werner on Oct. 18, 2019, the Lehigh County district attorney said Wednesday.
He is scheduled to be sentenced in August.
Werner, 53, was shot and killed after answering the front door to his home in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Street in Whitehall Township around 4:15 a.m., authorities say. Police say the home had been ransacked and several items were taken, including a safe.
Authorities say Layton, of Bethlehem, conspired with another person, Dakota Schmoyer, to commit the robbery. Investigators say Layton and Schmoyer, 29, met just 24 hours before the shooting.
Investigators said Layton fired the weapon that killed Werner.
Schmoyer, 29, is awaiting trial on charges of homicide, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, the DA said.