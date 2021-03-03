Gavel generic graphic

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man has admitted guilt in the deadly beating of his father last year in Allentown.

Devon Scholl pleaded guilty Wednesday to involuntary manslaughter.

Investigators say Scholl punched his father, Todd Scholl, in the body and head multiple times over the course of six minutes after his father refused to give him a ride. It happened back in August on North 8th Street.

Todd Scholl was taken to the hospital, and died later that day.

Devon Scholl's sentencing is scheduled for April 8.

