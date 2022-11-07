ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A delivery truck driver has admitted to causing a North Whitehall Township crash that left two people dead.

Devon Lindeman pleaded guilty in October to two counts of homicide by vehicle and two summary counts in the crash on June 21, 2020, said the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

He is set to be sentenced in December.

Lindeman was driving a FedEx truck when he lost control and hit a motorcycle in the oncoming lane, authorities said. He fell out of his seat and onto the passenger-side floor area right before the impact, police said. Video showed he wasn't wearing a seatbelt.

Robert O'Rourke, 55, and Mary O'Rourke, 54, died from injuries in the crash.

Lindeman, of Allentown, is currently serving a prison sentence of up to 9 years in a deadly Montgomery County crash in Sept. 2021. He was speeding and driving drunk when he crashed in Lower Providence Township, killing a man and severely injuring two others, authorities say.