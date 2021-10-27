FORKS TWP., Pa. - A 41-year-old man has pleaded guilty in a crash that left the CEO of a Palmer Township company dead earlier this year.
Daniel Zipp pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle while DUI, DUI of a controlled substance, and possession of methamphetamine in the death of Joseph Lee Boucher in January, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
On January 23, police responded to the 1300 block of Uhler Road in Forks Township for a three-vehicle crash with entrapment, the DA's office said.
Both Zipp and Boucher were injured in the crash. Boucher died early the next morning.
Boucher, 86, was the Founder, Owner, and CEO of Bardot Plastics, Inc., which moved from Alpha, New Jersey to its current location in Palmer Township in 1990, according to the DA's office.
Police spoke with Zipp on scene, and Zipp said he possibly fell asleep and that he hit a car head on, according to the news release. He said he was on methamphetamine and that it was in his pocket, after police asked if he was currently on any drug, the DA's office said. Police took custody of the methamphetamine and clear glass pipe in Zipp’s left jean pocket, according to the news release.
Zipp was transported to St. Luke’s University Hospital – Fountain Hill Campus. Zipp consented to submit a blood sample at the hospital, which determined there was 1031 ng/ml of methamphetamine in his blood, the DA's office said.
Witnesses at the scene say Zipp swerved in the eastbound travel lane on Uhler Road, while he was driving west on Uhler Road, according to the DA's office. One witness saw Zipp drive into the oncoming lane of traffic, hitting Boucher’s vehicle, according to the DA's office.
Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 1.