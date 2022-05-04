MOORE TWP., Pa. - A 75-year-old man has pleaded guilty to shooting and killing another man in the Lehigh Valley after a dispute over water drainage on their properties.
Joseph Harvilla pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree murder in the shooting death of Christopher Debellis on March 15, 2021, according to a news release from the Northampton County District Attorney's Office.
Harvilla was immediately sentenced by Judge Anthony Beltrami to a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, the DA's office said.
On March 15, 2021, shortly after 10:30 a.m., police responded to the 1100 block of Moser Road in Moore Township, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police located Harvilla lying outside on the ground with a gunshot wound. Harvilla told police he shot himself, and he shot his neighbor across the street, identified as 42-year-old Christopher Debellis.
Police discovered Debellis deceased in an exterior doorway of his residence, with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the news release. Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek ruled Debellis’ death a homicide, and the cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds.
On scene, police interviewed the victim’s son, who said there had been an ongoing verbal dispute between Harvilla and his father over water drainage on their properties, the DA's office said.
The DA's office says police then discovered car keys in Harvilla’s coat pocket that belonged to a nearby car, and found a .308 rifle with a discharged .308 cartridge case in its chamber, located inside the trunk of the vehicle.
When interviewed by police while at St. Luke’s Hospital – Bethlehem, Harvilla confessed he shot Debellis with a .308 rifle, the DA's office said.