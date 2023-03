ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge for firing a gun in an Allentown park during a fight.

Yenfries De Leon Adames, 30, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, said the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

He had initially been charged with reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence and carrying/discharging a weapon in the June 6 incident at Jordan Park. Those charges were changed as part of the plea agreement.

He is awaiting sentencing.