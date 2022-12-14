HELLERTOWN, Pa. - A Northampton County man has admitted to stabbing and injuring his wife in Hellertown last December.

Joshua Hoch pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempted homicide in the incident on Dec. 6, 2021, said the county district attorney's office.

He's set to be sentenced in February.

Hoch, who was 36 at the time, cut and stabbed his wife multiple times at a home in the 300 block of Magnolia Road, Hellertown police said. Officers found him in the front yard with a blood-covered edged weapon.

A witness helped stop the attack, police say.