ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County District Attorney said a 32-year-old man has pleaded guilty in a 2021 crash that claimed the life of a woman and a 1-year-old child in Allentown.
Lazarus Roldan pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts each of homicide by vehicle and two counts each of aggravated assault by vehicle, all third-degree felonies, as well as accidents involving death leaving the scene, a second-degree felony, according to a news release from the DA's office.
Roldan is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 1.
On Jan. 1 at approximately 2:44 a.m., Allentown police were called to a crash at South 8th Street and Public Road. Officers found the wreckage of two vehicles, a BMW and a Trailblazer, the DA's office said. There were four occupants in the BMW, including 22-year-old Kisha Cora and 1-year-old Aechediel Omar Rivera Cora. Both were later pronounced dead from multiple blunt force trauma and their deaths were ruled accidental by the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.
An investigation revealed that the BMW was traveling north on South 8th Street and the Trailblazer was traveling on that same street southbound, according to the DA's office.
The DA's office says the Trailblazer lost control and entered the northbound lane, striking the driver’s side of the BMW.
An off-duty state trooper happened upon the crash shortly after it happened and briefly spoke with the driver of the Trailblazer that he identified as Roldan, who then fled, the DA's office said.