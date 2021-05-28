ALLENTOWN, Pa. | An Allentown man is facing more than 10 years in state prison in connection to a shooting related to a motorcycle cruise last summer in the city.
Jamie Diaz pleaded guilty Thursday to a felony count of carrying a firearm without a license for the Aug. 15, 2020, shots-fired incident in the 600 block of North Seventh Street. He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of illegal possession of a firearm in connection with his arrest on Aug. 24.
Lehigh County Judge Douglas Reichley accepted the 23-year-old’s guilty plea and scheduled sentencing for July 12. As part of a negotiated plea, the remaining three charges will be dismissed. There was no agreed upon sentence, so Diaz faces up to 12 years in prison, according to the district attorney’s office.
Hours before the Aug. 15 shooting, Allentown police had received several 911 calls reporting a large group at North Seventh and Tilghman streets, playing loud music, blocking the street and riding motorcycles, according to court records.
Police said the group dispersed, but authorities received several 911 calls about 3:30 a.m. reporting shots fired in the same area. Officers arrived in the 600 block of North Seventh Street and discovered vehicles and buildings hit by gunfire and more than 30 spent shell casings on the street and sidewalks, according to court records.
Allentown police reported at the time that officers received reports shortly thereafter about walk-in shooting victims. Authorities said three people were injured.
Investigators secured video from businesses in the 600 block of North Seventh Street that allegedly shows Diaz pull a handgun with an extended magazine from under his shirt.
Video surveillance allegedly shows Diaz confront a group of men standing on the west side of North Seventh Street before turning toward a second group of people. As Diaz walks around the back of an SUV, he allegedly points the gun at two men and fires several shots, according to records. It’s not clear from court records whether Diaz shot either man.
Police issued a warrant for his arrest, and an officer spotted Diaz on Aug. 24 in the first block of North 10th Street. When told the officer wanted to speak with him, Diaz allegedly began walking away quickly in the 100 block of North 10th Street before taking off running toward North Howard Street.
Officers eventually caught him and said they found in a bag he was carrying a 9mm Beretta with a round in the chamber and 14 in the magazine.