ALLENTOWN, Pa. | District Attorney Jim Martin announced a guilty plea on Wednesday against a defendant charged in a 2020 Allentown homicide.

Officials say Jamett Antonio Rivera pleaded guilty to charges of Murder of the Third Degree and Robbery-Serious Bodily Injury, both felonies of the first degree.

The plea reportedly happened before Judge Douglas G. Reichley, and Rivera is scheduled for sentencing on September 23.

On March 3, 2020, Allentown police were called to a shooting in the 1200 block of Turner Street. The victim, Elijaah Rodriguez, 18, died of a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide by the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

Rivera’s alleged accomplices, Pedro Luis Acevedo-Solano and Nikolas Jarred Acevedo, are both charged with Criminal Homicide, Robbery and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, all of which are felonies of the third degree.

