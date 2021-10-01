One of the teens charged in the drug deal robbery turned homicide of a Whitehall High School senior has admitted to his role in the crime.
Gabriel Ramos, now 19, pleaded guilty Friday to third-degree murder and conspiracy to commit robbery in the shooting death of 17-year-old Aiden Toussaint in September 2020. He was initially charged with homicide and robbery, among other offenses.
Ramos is set to be sentenced in November. He could face decades in prison.
Ramos is the last of four charged to plead guilty in the case.
Authorities say Ramos and Danielle Lyons, who were 18 at the time, and Isaac Bringuez and Christopher Nieves, then 16, drove to Saucon Park in Bethlehem with a plan to meet Toussaint and rob him during a $700 marijuana deal.
The group met with Toussaint, who was with his brother and girlfriend, in a parking lot around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2020. Bringuez previously testified that Toussaint and Ramos both pulled guns, and ultimately Ramos shot Toussaint.