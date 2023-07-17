A man has admitted to bringing a pipe bomb to an emergency room at a Lehigh County hospital.

Brian Kunsman pleaded guilty last week to a federal charge of possession of an unregistered firearm in the October 2021 incident at St. Luke's Hospital in Fountain Hill, according to online court records.

He had been scheduled to stand trial on Monday on two charges -- possession of an unregistered destructive device and being a felon in possession of an explosive.

Kunsman, of Philadelphia, is now scheduled to be sentenced in October.

The 44-year-old was being treated at St. Luke's emergency room after a car accident. That's when an attending nurse discovered a pipe bomb in his backpack.

The emergency room was evacuated for two hours, and all incoming trauma patients had to be diverted to other hospitals.

No one was hurt in the incident.