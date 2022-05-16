ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man pleaded guilty Monday to a shooting that left another man dead in an Allentown park on July 4, 2020.
Kenith Yadiel Otero-Ruiz pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and carrying a firearm without a license, according to the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. He also entered a guilty plea for burglary and theft and fleeing or eluding police in two related cases, the DA's office said.
He is scheduled for sentencing at 10:30 a.m. on July 18.
Otero-Ruiz, 22, killed Jose Melendez, 26, at Trout Creek Park in Allentown. The county coroner ruled the cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death homicide.