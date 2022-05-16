Gavel generic graphic

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man pleaded guilty Monday to a shooting that left another man dead in an Allentown park on July 4, 2020.

Kenith Yadiel Otero-Ruiz pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and carrying a firearm without a license, according to the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. He also entered a guilty plea for burglary and theft and fleeing or eluding police in two related cases, the DA's office said.

He is scheduled for sentencing at 10:30 a.m. on July 18.

Otero-Ruiz, 22, killed Jose Melendez, 26, at Trout Creek Park in Allentown. The county coroner ruled the cause of death to be multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death homicide.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.