Isaac Resto

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Bethlehem man has pleaded guilty in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Isaac Ricki Resto, 22, pleaded guilty Tuesday to homicide by vehicle and accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, both third-degree felonies, according to a news release from the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office. He also entered a guilty plea for accidents involving death or personal injury leaving the scene, a second-degree felony.

Resto is scheduled for sentencing Aug. 12.

On Oct. 8 at approximately 7:20 p.m., police were called to a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a motor vehicle in the middle of Hanover Avenue and East Linden Street. Police identified the victim as Eliezer Montano-Lopez, 46, of Allentown. Montano-Lopez was later pronounced dead from multiple blunt force trauma and his death was ruled accidental by the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

Witnesses told police that Mr. Montano-Lopez had been walking across the street when he was struck by a Nissan Sentra being driven at a high rate of speed that fled from the area, the DA's office said.

The DA's office says an investigation revealed that Resto was driving the car that hit the victim.

