UPPER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A man pleaded guilty to fleeing police officers and prompting a manhunt in part of Lehigh County in late November.

Sampson Nyawkun, 21, admitted to fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, recklessly endangering another person, and possessing marijuana, according to the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

He was sentenced to time-served to 23 months with the counts running concurrently, according to the DA's office.

He is eligible for a parole with a parole plan, the DA's office said. He has a probation violation detainer.

The incident began when a trooper tried to stop Nyawkun's car on Interstate 78 in Upper Saucon Township for a vehicle violation, but he took off and police gave chase, officials said.

Police used a pursuit intervention technique, and Nyawkun crashed at Pike Avenue and Vera Cruz Road/Oakhurst Drive, troopers said. He then ran off on foot into the woods nearby, leaving a female passenger in the car, police said.

That prompted homes and businesses, including the 69 News studios, near East Rock Road in Salisbury Township to be locked down, as several police departments searched for the man up South Mountain.

A little while later, multiple drivers, including 69 News Reporter Dayne Marae, called police to report the man on the side of I-78 flagging down drivers.

Police picked him up just a few miles east of where the situation started.

No one was hurt.