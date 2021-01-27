BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man who kidnapped and robbed an elderly woman at Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem in December 2019 was sentenced Wednesday.
Hykeem Sessoms, of Bethlehem, pleaded guilty to kidnapping and robbery charges. He was sentenced to 12 to 24 years in prison. He was also ordered to pay $91.02 in restitution to the victim for the medical treatment she received as a result of the incident.
The woman said Sessoms approached her from behind while she was trying to get into her vehicle and demanded her money, according to court records. The woman said Sessoms kicked her in the shin causing her to fall into her vehicle, according to court documents.
The woman said Sessoms told the woman he was armed and ordered her to drive him away from the casino, police said. Sessoms repeatedly hit the woman in the head with his fist and demanded her money while he was forcing her to drive, according to court documents.
Sessoms forced her to drive from the Wind Creek Casino to Easton Avenue and Jennings Street, where she was robbed, city Police Chief Mark DiLuzio said. Sessoms made off with $7 from the woman's purse.
The man then ran away from the vehicle, police said. Officers found and arrested Sessoms a short time later.
The woman was treated at St. Luke's Anderson campus for a minor leg injury.